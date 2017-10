Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett on CNBC says the current stock valuation makes sense with respect to the interest rate

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says some uncertainty over tax reform

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says tax changes could affect buying selling decisions

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says odds of getting a tax plan passed are higher than most people expect

