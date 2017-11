Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wartsila Oyj Abp

* Says has received full notice to proceed with delivery of engines for two new power plants built by an investor owned utility in U.S.

* Says order was originally announced in June 2017

* Says plants are owned by Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation (UMERC), a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)