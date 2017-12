Wasgau Produktions & Handels Ag:

* SEES 2018 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 6.5 TO 7.5 MILLION EUROS

* SEES H1/2018 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 2.5 TO 3 MILLION EUROS

* SEES H2/2018 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 4 TO 4.5 MILLION EUROS