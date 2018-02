Feb 21 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 FFO PER SHARE $0.37 TO $0.41

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.75

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.48 TO $1.56

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.44

* SEES 2018 ‍RECURRING CAP-EX SPENDING AND DEFERRED LEASING COSTS OF $70-$80 MILLION​