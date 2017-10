Sept 20 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc

* Washington Prime Group Inc - Deal for ‍purchase price of approximately $67.2 million​

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍announces strategic disposition of 41 outparcels​

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍Has a signed a definitive agreement for sale of 41 restaurant outparcels to four Corners Property Trust, Inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: