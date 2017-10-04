FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Washington Prime to retain Southern Hills Mall, sell Colonial Park Mall
October 4, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Washington Prime to retain Southern Hills Mall, sell Colonial Park Mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc

* Washington Prime Group announces strategic transactions

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍signed definitive agreement to retain Southern Hills Mall, dominant enclosed asset​

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍signed definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall, Tier 2 asset​

* Washington Prime Group Inc- have addressed all 2017 mortgage debt maturities

* Washington Prime-during 9 months ended Sept 30, co expects to record non-cash impairment charge of about $20.9 million related to Colonial Park Mall sale

* Washington Prime Group - ‍ signed definitive agreement to sell Colonial Park Mall to an unaffiliated private real estate investor for price of $15 million​

* Washington Prime - anticipated sale of Southern Hills Mall property by lender to a unit of co for about $55.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

