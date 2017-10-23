BRIEF-Washington Trust reports Q3 earnings $0.75/shr

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Washington Trust

* Washington Trust reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says ‍net interest income totaled $30.1 million for Q3 of 2017, up by $155 thousand, or 1%, from Q2​

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says ‍total loans amounted to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2017, up by $123 million, or 4%, from end of preceding quarter​