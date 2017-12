Dec 8 (Reuters) - WASKO SA:

* TO ISSUE UP TO 20 BONDS AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1 MILLION ZLOTY EACH

* BONDS TO BEAR FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 3.5 PERCENT PA AND TO BE DUE BY END-2020

* PROCEEDS FROM SERIES C BONDS TO BE USED FOR FINANCING OF CO LONG-TERM INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACTS