Oct 25 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc:

* Waste Connections announces 16.7% increase in regular quarterly cash dividend

* Waste Connections Inc - ‍ regular quarterly cash dividend increases from $0.12 u.s. Per common share of company to $0.14 u.s. Per common share​

* Waste Connections Inc- ‍regular quarterly cash dividend increases from $0.12 u.s. To $0.14 u.s. Per common share​