Jan 10 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc:

* WASTE MANAGEMENT INC - WILL DISTRIBUTE $2,000 IN 2018 TO EVERY NORTH AMERICAN EMPLOYEE NOT ON BONUS OR SALES INCENTIVE PLAN

* WASTE MANAGEMENT INC - TO PAY SPECIAL BONUSES TO HOURLY AND OTHER EMPLOYEES IN LIGHT OF NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX STRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: