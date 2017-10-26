BRIEF-Waste management Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc

* Waste management announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 revenue $3.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.71 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.19 to $3.21

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Waste management inc - ‍company raises full year 2017 earnings and cash flow guidance​

* Waste management inc sees fy 2017 ‍free cash flow to between $1.7 billion and $1.75 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: