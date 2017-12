BRIEF-Waste Management Says Per Share Dividend To Increase To $1.86 On Annual Basis

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc:

* WASTE MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES PLAN TO INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND AUTHORIZATION FOR UP TO $1.25 BILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASES

* WASTE MANAGEMENT INC - PER SHARE DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $1.70 TO $1.86 ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

* WASTE MANAGEMENT INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 9.4% INCREASE IN PLANNED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.425 TO $0.465 PER SHARE

* WASTE MANAGEMENT - ‍DURING 2017, EXPECT TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $1.5 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES​