Jan 26 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc:

* WATCHSTONE - ‍OVERALL TRADING RESULTS FOR UNDERLYING BUSINESSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR FY​

* “‍EXPECT THIS YEAR WILL BE A PERIOD OF RE-FOCUS AND DEVELOPMENT FOR PTHEALTH AND INGENIE”​

* ‍“CENTRAL COSTS WILL BE CAREFULLY MANAGED AT GREATLY REDUCED LEVELS CONSISTENT WITH UNRESOLVED LEGACY MATTERS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)