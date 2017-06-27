BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO

June 27 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc:

* Board appointment

* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer

* Intends to reduce size of its board as of January 2018

* Board to comprise non-executive chairman; CEO, finance director; and two further non-executive directors

* Two of current non-executive directors will resign at end of year and a further announcement will be made in due course