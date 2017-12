Dec 7 (Reuters) - Waterland Financial Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Paradigm Asset Management plans to issue 3 million new shares at T$10/share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees, remaining 90 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

* New shares subscription record date is Dec. 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D5Xa5E

