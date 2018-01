BRIEF-Watkin Jones Says Mark Watkin Jones Intends To Stand Down as CEO

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Watkin Jones Plc:

* WATKIN JONES - MARK WATKIN JONES HAS NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STAND DOWN AS GROUP‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ONCE A SUITABLE SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED​

* ‍BOARD WILL INITIATE A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ‍​

* FY REVENUE OF 301.9‍ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 267.0 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 43.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 13.3 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)