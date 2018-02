BRIEF-Watsco Inc Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.19

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc:

* WATSCO SETS RECORDS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE, NET INCOME AND SALES DURING FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 16% INCREASE IN ITS ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO $5.80 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY SALES INCREASED ‍6% TO $964 MILLION​

* Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍INCLUDES $0.29 BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $967.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CURRENTLY ESTIMATE 2018 EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE WILL BE IN RANGE OF 21% TO 22%.