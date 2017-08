July 25 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc

* Watsco achieves record sales, earnings, net income and EPS during second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $2.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Says company has targeted cash flow from operations to exceed net income in 2017