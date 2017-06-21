FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Watsco unit acquires 35 pct ownership of Russell Sigler
June 21, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Watsco unit acquires 35 pct ownership of Russell Sigler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc:

* Watsco unit acquires 35% ownership of Russell Sigler Inc, a $650 million Western U.S. HVAC distributor

* Watsco Inc - consideration for purchase was approximately $63.6 million paid in cash

* Watsco Inc - Watsco has exclusive rights to purchase ownership interests from current shareholders that may elect to sell in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

