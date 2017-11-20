BRIEF-Wave to sell European and Pacific Rim businesses

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Worthington Industries Inc
* Wave to sell European and Pacific Rim businesses
* Worthington Industries Inc - Worthington expects to realize approximately $45 million for its 50% share of Wave operations being sold
* Worthington Industries - co’s Worthington Armstrong venture, Wave, agreed to sell business, operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia to Knauf Group
* Worthington Industries - the Wave and AWI businesses and operations in the Americas are not part of the agreement
* Worthington Industries - once deal is completed, sale is expected to reduce Worthington’s share of equity income from wave by about $5 million/year
* Worthington Industries Inc - deal is part of broader transaction with Armstrong World Industries, the other partner in Wave Jv