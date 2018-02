Jan 30 (Reuters) - WAVESTONE SA:

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 95.0 MILLION INCREASE OF 10% COMPARED WITH Q3 2016/17 (+11% ON A CONSTANT FOREX BASIS)

* 9 M TOTAL REVENUE STOOD AT EUR 261.5M, UP 5% COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE TO ACHIEVE A REVENUE OF OVER EUR 350M

* REAFFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE TO DELIVER AN EBIT MARGIN GREATER THAN 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)