Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc:

* WAYFAIR INC - ‍REPORTED 53 % INCREASE YOY IN DIRECT RETAIL GROSS SALES FOR 5-DAY PEAK SHOPPING PERIOD OF THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH CYBER MONDAY​