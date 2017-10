Sept 27 (Reuters) - WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a hotel in Okinawa with investment amount of 3.5 billion yen, and hotel will start operation in July, 2019

* Says it will take out a loan of 3.5 billion yen from OSAKA-KYOEI-SHINYOKUMIAI and SEIKYO SHINKUMI, with a term of 30 years, effective late June 2019

