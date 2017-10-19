FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wd-40 Co Q4 earnings per share $1.01
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 19, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Wd-40 Co Q4 earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wd-40 Co:

* Wd-40 company reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.01

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $3.81 to $3.87

* Wd-40 Co - ‍total net sales for q4 were $96.6 million, a decrease of 1 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter​

* Wd-40 - ‍fiscal year 2018 net sales growth is projected to be between 4 and 6 percent with net sales expected to be between $396 million and $403 million​

* Wd-40 - ‍fiscal year 2018 gross margin percentage for full year is expected to be near 56 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.