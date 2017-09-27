BRIEF-Wealthy Way Group announces regarding financial leasing agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wealthy Way Group Ltd

* CWW Leasing entered into financial leasing agreement with Lessee A

* P pursuant to financial leasing agreement, CWW Leasing has agreed to acquire assets from supplier at a consideration of RMB22.2 million

* Lessee A agreed to pay security deposit of approximately RMB1.8 million

* In return of lease payment, cww leasing direct leased assets to lessee a for a term of 24 months

* Aggregate lease payment during lease term (including assets and financial leasing interests) is approximately RMB24.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: