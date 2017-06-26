FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Weatherford announces private offering of $250 mln of senior notes
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 26, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Weatherford announces private offering of $250 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford announces private offering of $250 million of senior notes

* Weatherford International Plc - Launch of a private offering of an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.875% senior notes due 2024

* Weatherford International Plc - New notes will have identical terms, other than issue date, as initial notes

* Weatherford International Plc - New notes and initial notes will be treated as a single class of securities under indenture governing notes

* Weatherford-‍new notes to be issued as additional securities under indenture pursuant to which weatherford bermuda issued $540 million of 9.875% senior notes due 2024​

* Weatherford International - Purpose of offering is to repay amounts outstanding under co's revolving credit facility, give co additional liquidity throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.