4 days ago
BRIEF-Webjet enters into binding agreement to buy Jacktravel Group
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Webjet enters into binding agreement to buy Jacktravel Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Jactravel Group (Holdings) Limited for an enterprise value of £200 million

* Acquisition estimated to be at least about 25% EPS accretive in FY17 on pro-forma basis

* Acquisition will be funded by proceeds of entitlement offer and A$145 million of existing cash reserves and debt funding

* About 2.7 million new Webjet shares to be issued to continuing management shareholders & private equity vendor of Jactravel at issue price of A$10.94 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

