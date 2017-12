Wec Energy Group Inc:

* WEC ENERGY GROUP ANNOUNCES PLAN TO INCREASE DIVIDEND

* WEC ENERGY GROUP INC - ‍PLANNING TO RAISE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK TO 55.25 CENTS PER SHARE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* WEC ENERGY GROUP - PLANNED INCREASE IN DIVIDEND WOULD REPRESENT INCREASE OF 3.25 CENTS PER SHARE OR 6.25 PERCENT OVER CURRENT QUARTERLY RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: