FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Wecast Network says, on June 30, entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wecast Network says, on June 30, entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc:

* Wecast Network says on June 30 entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global Limited, a British Virgin Islands Company - sec filing

* Wecast Network - as per agreement, issued & outstanding stock that co holds in three separate non-core assets were sold to BT in exchange for rmb100 million

* Wecast Network - rmb100 million is in a combination of cash and publicly traded stock to be paid to wecast within one year of closing agreement

* Minimum of 20% of total consideration to wecast will be paid in cash Source text (bit.ly/2tzhRCx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.