2 months ago
BRIEF-Wecast to form JV with Rural Commercial Bank Development Alliance
June 21, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wecast to form JV with Rural Commercial Bank Development Alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc

* Wecast to form joint venture with the rural commercial bank development alliance

* Wecast network inc - jv will be 80% owned by wecast

* Wecast network - jv to streamline entire agricultural transaction, settlement process between rcbs, farmers that they are processing transactions for

* Wecast network - formed jv for purposes of introducing to, integrating wecast's v paas with alliances 70+ rural commercial lending member banks across china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

