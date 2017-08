Aug 3 (Reuters) - WEDIA SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 4.2 ‍​ MILLION, UP 51%

* THE OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* SIGNED 2 MAJOR CONTRACTS WITH PIERRE FABRE IN FRANCE AND SILICON VALLEY BANK IN USA‍​