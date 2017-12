Dec 21 (Reuters) - WEDS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 34,000 shares in a Aichi-based firm Logics Co Ltd which is mainly engaged in warehousing business, at 241.9 million yen

* Co will own 51 percent stake in Logics, raising from 34 percent currently

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AfbvTM

