BRIEF-Weibo Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.58

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp:

* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 77 PERCENT TO $377.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $335 MILLION TO $345 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADVERTISING AND MARKETING REVENUES WERE $332.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 77% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 79 MILLION USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 392 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2017. MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 93% OF MAUS​

* ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO‘S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $1.79 BILLION, COMPARED TO $396.0 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​

* AVERAGE DAILY ACTIVE USERS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 33 MILLION USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 172 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2017‍​