BRIEF-Weibo reports third quarter non-gaap earnings per share $0.51

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp

* Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $320 million versus i/b/e/s view $296.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $355 million to $365 million

* Qtrly ‍advertising and marketing revenues were $276.8 million, an increase of 77% year-over-year​

* ‍average daily active users had a net addition of approximately 33 million users year over year and reached 165 million in september 2017​

* Q4 revenue view $340.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: