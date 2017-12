Dec 4 (Reuters) - Weir Group Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS JOHN MOGFORD AND ALAN FERGUSON WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AFTER COMPANY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN APRIL 2018​

* ‍STEPHEN YOUNG, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MEGGITT PLC WILL JOIN BOARD AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE FROM JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Clara Denina)