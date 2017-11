BRIEF-Weir says Q3 ‍oil & gas orders up 59 pct

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Weir Group Plc:

* WEIR GROUP PLC - Q3 ‍OIL & GAS ORDERS INCREASED 59% LEVERAGING DIVISION‘S MARKET LEADING PRESSURE PUMPING POSITION​

* WEIR GROUP PLC - ‍WE ANTICIPATE STRONG GROWTH IN FULL YEAR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUES AND PROFITS​

* WEIR GROUP PLC - ‍Q3 ORDERS WERE 21% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* WEIR GROUP PLC - ‍NET DEBT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS HIGHER THAN THAT REPORTED AT 30 JUNE 2017 BUT IN LINE WITH NORMAL SEASONAL PATTERNS​