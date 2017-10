BRIEF-Welbilt reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc

* Welbilt reports solid second quarter operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 sales $371.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $367.3 million

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $0.74 to $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍increasing our full-year 2017 guidance ranges for net sales growth​

* Sees ‍2017 net sales growth between -1.5 and +1.5 percent​

* Sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures between $23 million and $28 million​

* Welbilt - “‍we continue to expect end market conditions to remain good in general market and to slowly improve in large qsr and fast-casual markets​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: