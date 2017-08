July 18 (Reuters) - Wellard Ltd:

* Expects its potential losses before tax for full year to be in range of $55 mln - $65 mln, excluding impairments on vessels

* In respect of anticipated loss related to voyage in south america, loss reported in financial year likely to be in range of A$8m to A$10m

