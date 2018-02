Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wellard Ltd:

* ‍H1 NET LOSS AFTER TAX OF $7.5 MILLION, A $10.4 MILLION IMPROVEMENT ON 1HFY17​

* ‍H1 REVENUE WAS DOWN BY 41.9% TO $163.7 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTING TO EXCEED FULL YEAR TARGET OF $10 MILLION IN ANNUAL OVERHEAD SAVINGS​