BRIEF-Wellcare reports Q2 EPS $1.65

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.65

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $6.75 to $6.95

* Qtrly premium revenue $4.26 billion versus $3.50 billion

* Says membership in co's co’s medicaid health plans segment was 2.8 million members at June 30, 2017, increased by 402,000 members

* Says medicare health plans membership was 484,000 members as of June 30, 2017, increased by 153,000 members

* Sees 2017 total gaap premium revenue $16.55 billion to $16.95 billion

* Says medicare health plans premium revenue of $1.3 billion for Q2 of 2017 increased 33.3 percent compared with Q2 of 2016

* Sees 2017 total adjusted premium revenue $16.45 billion to $16.85 billion

* Says medicare pdp membership was 1.1 million as of June 30, 2017, increased by 104,000 members

* Sees 2017 medicare health plans premium revenue $5.20 billion to $5.35 billion