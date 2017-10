Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norway Petroleum Directorate says:

* Dry well North of the Statfjord Field in the North Sea, wildcat well 33/9-22 s

* Wellesley Petroleum AS, operator of production licence 881, has a 70 pct interest in the well while Faroe Petroleum Norge has the remaining 30 pct

* This is the first exploration well in production licence 881

* The licence was awarded in 2016 Source text:

here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)