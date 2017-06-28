FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo enters support agreement with WFC Holdings
#Bonds News
June 28, 2017 / 9:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo enters support agreement with WFC Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo & Co-on June 28, 2017, in connection with resolution plan, or so-called "living-will", co entered support agreement with WFC Holdings, among others‍​ ‍​

* Wells Fargo - transferring assets, including majority of its cash, deposits, liquid securities and intercompany loans to Wfc Holdings, Llc

* Wells Fargo - in event of co's material financial distress or failure, WFC Holdings to be obligated to use transferred assets to provide capital to co

* Wells Fargo & Co says WFC Holdings will also provide funding and liquidity to co through subordinated notes and a committed line of credit - SEC filing

* Wells Fargo - if some liquidity, capital metrics fall below defined triggers, subordinated notes would be forgiven, committed line of credit would terminate

* Wells Fargo & Co - co's and WFC Holdings' respective obligations under support agreement are secured pursuant to a related security agreement ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tmyQdk) Further company coverage:

