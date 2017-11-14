Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - introduced a new feature that will automatically “rewind” overdrafts that are assessed on customers’ accounts at a vulnerable time​

* Wells Fargo - will not charge overdraft/ insufficient funds fees if covering direct deposit is received morning after account is overdrawn for new feature​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍also announced that it will no longer charge overdraft fees for any transaction of $5 or less​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍automatic feature "rewinds" overdrafts when a covering direct deposit is received next morning​