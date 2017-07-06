FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head Jim Rowe
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 8:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head Jim Rowe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo forms new stakeholder relations group

* Wells Fargo & Co - investor relations head Jim Rowe promoted to lead new organization

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍investor relations head Jim Rowe promoted to lead new organization​

* Wells Fargo & Co - stakeholder relations will be a part of company's chief administrative office, led by hope hardison

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍new stakeholder relations group will include investor relations (ir), which moves from enterprise finance & information technology​

* Wells Fargo & Co - Rowe is in process of naming a new director of investor relations

* Wells Fargo & Co - changes are effective immediately

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍stakeholder relations group will partner with other groups to build and execute fully-integrated stakeholder relations program​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍new stakeholder relations group will also include corporate communications and government relations & public policy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.