March 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO & CO - ON FEB 27, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BY-LAWS‍​ - SEC FILING

* WELLS FARGO - AMENDED BY-LAWS TO REDUCE PERCENTAGE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD REQUIRED FOR STOCKHOLDERS TO REQUEST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO 20%