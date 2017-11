BRIEF-Wendy's Co Announces Refinancing Transaction

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* THE WENDY‘S COMPANY ANNOUNCES REFINANCING TRANSACTION

* WENDYS CO - ‍CONSUMMATION OF OFFERING IS SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS AND IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* WENDYS CO - ‍CO‘S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE AT LEAST $875 MILLION OF NEW SENIOR SECURED NOTES​

* WENDYS CO -CO‘S SUBSIDIARIES ALSO INTEND TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MILLION VARIABLE FUNDING NOTE FACILITY, WHICH WILL REPLACE SERIES 2015-1 CLASS A-1 NOTES​

* WENDYS -SOME UNITS COMMENCED REFINANCING DEAL, CONSISTING OF REFINANCING OF PORTION OF OUTSTANDING SECURITIZATION DEBT, NEW SERIES OF SECURITIZED DEBT​

* WENDYS CO - UNITS ‍PLAN TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SERIES 2018-1 NOTES TO REDEEM SERIES 2015-1 CLASS A-2-I NOTES