21 days ago
BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital updates on A share offering
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital updates on A share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd

* Hairun is in process of assigning a new authorized representative in relation to A share offering

* Submitted to CSRC an application for voluntary suspension of review process of A share offering on july 4, 2017

* Application for voluntary suspension of review process of A share offering was approved by CSRC on July 13, 2017

* Expects to submit relevant documents to CSRC for resumption of review process of A share offering as soon as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

