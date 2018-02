Feb 5 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE NV:

* WERELDHAVE NV - AT AGM ON 20 APRIL 2018, MR. BOLIER‘S TERM AS CFO OF WERELDHAVE WILL EXPIRE

* WERELDHAVE NV - SUPERVISORY BOARD AND BOLIER HAVE AGREED THAT HE IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ANOTHER TERM

* WERELDHAVE NV - A.W. DE VREEDE WILL BE PROPOSED AS CFO AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF WERELDHAVE