Oct 19 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE BELGIUM COMM VA:

* ‍Q3 RENTAL INCOME EUR 37.6 MILLION (2016: EUR 37.4 MILLION)​

* Q3 OCCUPANCY RATE IN SHOPPING CENTRES 96.1%​

* EDDY DE LANDTSHEER HAS DECIDED TO TERMINATE HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018‍​

* CEDRIC BIQUET WILL SOON JOIN WERELDHAVE BELGIUM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* RECONFIRMS FOR 2017 A NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES BETWEEN € 5.65 AND € 5.75 (2016: € 5.78) PER SHARE‍​