BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium FY Net Rental Income Up at 50.1 Million Euros

Feb 1 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE BELGIUM COMM VA:

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 50.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.7 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET RESULT EUR 54.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END OF FY 2017 EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE 94.3 PERCENT VERSUS 95.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* END OF FY 2017 DEBT RATIO OF 29.0 PERCENT

* AT 31 DECEMBER TOTAL INVESTMENT PROPERTIES PORTFOLIO OF EUR 853.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 819.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPTIONAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 5.10 GROSS (EUR 3.57 NET)

* AS OF 2018, THE EXTENSION PROJECT IN TOURNAI WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THE NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES.

* CLOSING OF CARREFOUR SHOPS WILL HAVE A LIMITED IMPACT ON THE NET RESULT OF CORE ACTIVITIES IN 2018

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS A NET RESULT OF CORE ACTIVITIES IN A RANGE OF € 5.70 - € 5.80 PER SHARE